Gas leak prompts evacuations at apartment buildings in Salt Lake City

UPDATE: Salt Lake City Fire said as of 11:46 a.m. the gas line has been shut down but evacuations will remain in effect until the lingering gas has cleared from the buildings.

Previous story continues below:

SALT LAKE CITY — At least two apartment buildings have been evacuated due to gas leak and water line break Tuesday.

Salt Lake City Fire has evacuated an area that includes 1st Avenue from A Street to 136 East and said that includes the Covey and Hilcrest apartments.

The department states the east side of the gas line is closed but the west side is not.

Salt Lake City Public Utilities first tweeted about the incident around 7:44 a.m., stating there was a water main break and responding crews smelled natural gas. Those crews called firefighters to respond.

Dominion Energy stated shortly after 11 a.m. that they expect to have the second line shut off by about noon. After that is shut off they will monitor gas levels in the building and let residents back in when it’s clear.

