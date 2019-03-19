× Blood tests show no elevated levels of lead in Sandy residents affected by tainted water incident

SANDY, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department announced Tuesday that blood tests for more than 700 residents affected by a tainted water incident last month showed no indication of elevated blood lead levels.

Intermountain Healthcare provided free blood screenings for 704 Sandy residents living in zones where elevated levels of fluoride, lead and copper were measured in the city’s water supply.

“We extend our thanks to Intermountain Healthcare for providing this service to these residents,” said Gary Edwards, SLCoHD executive director, in a news release from the health department. “We are grateful that these results confirm for those screened that any potential exposure to elevated levels of lead in this incident was indeed brief enough to not cause elevated blood lead levels.”

One resident did test slightly above the reference level at which the CDC recommends public health actions be initiated, but that person is an adult with other possible exposures to lead, a news release from the health department said.

“Based on reports from Sandy City regarding the length of time that fluoride, lead and copper were present in the water system, health officials had said the water situation was unlikely to have long-term health impacts for potentially affected residents,” the news release said.

The Salt Lake County Health Department recommends pregnant women and all children under 6 living in the county receive blood lead tests from their health providers, regardless of involvement in the Sandy water incident.