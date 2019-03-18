One arrested, one at-large after two people wounded in Midvale shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah -- Two people were wounded, one person has been arrested, and a second male suspect is at-large after a shooting in Midvale Sunday night.

Unified Police announced Monday morning they have arrested 18-year-old Randon Cummings and booked him into the Salt Lake County Jail on robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Cummings was one of two men wanted for a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. outside of the Chelsea Park apartments near 7351 South Catalpa Street.

Sgt. Melody Gray with Unified Police said an altercation broke out among four young men and several shots were fired. It was not immediately clear what sparked the altercation.

Two people, both 18-year-old males, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The other two males fled the scene.

All of those involved are in their late teens or early 20s.

Cummings has been arrested but the second suspect, described as a white male between the ages of 18 and 20 who was wearing a black hoodie, remains at-large.

Police said they don't believe there is a broader danger to the public, saying the incident appears to be isolated to the parties involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Unified Police.