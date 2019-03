× SWAT team responds to Spring City home

SPRING CITY, Utah — A SWAT team responded to a Spring City home Monday night in an attempt to apprehend a barricaded subject.

The house is between 300 and 400 S Main St.

A Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office detective said they do not believe anyone else is in the home.

FOX 13 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.