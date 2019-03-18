Spring Break vacations on a budget, including the new Disney Star Wars attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is opening on May 31, 2019 at Disneyland. So Jennifer Dunyon with Get Away Today stopped by to tell us how we can experience that and more on our Spring Break vacation, on a budget!

"The new attraction is opening earlier than anticipated," she said. "There's a soft opening from May 31 to June 23, 2019 with no-cost reservations required."

Today, she told us how we can get Extra Day Free Tickets for travel May 24 - December 31, 2019 and Extra Night Free Hotel Savings. She adds, "You'll want the extra time with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!"

Jennifer said you should travel this spring for unprecedented savings in Disneyland and beyond:

- Save up to $111 per Disneyland ticket for travel now - May 23 (excluding April 14-22)

- Save the most with our packages -you'll save an average of $700- $900 per family

Jennifer said NOW is the time to book for other popular travel times (see below) and lock-in your savings for $175 by going to getawaytoday.com.

Halloween Time: Mid-September - October 31, 2019

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort mid-November - early January

Have you considered a cruise? Get Away Today has a new online portal that shows you deals including:

- Royal Caribbean: 30% off guests + up to $200 in instant savings and up to $200 onboard credit

- Carnival: Up to $250 onboard credit + Free stateroom upgrades and more

- Disney Cruise Line: Itineraries through Summer 2020 and save up to 20% on select 2019 Spring Sailings from both coasts - including Mexican Riviera from San Diego!

Hold your package with Get Away Today's interest free Layaway Plans for just $175 down. Final payment is due just 5 days before travel. It's one of the most flexible ways to pay for your vacation.

Book now or learn more by visiting getawaytoday.com.