Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski to withdraw from 2019 mayoral race

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski will withdraw her campaign for a second term, citing family reasons.

Biskupski made the announcement Monday via a press release on the city’s website and will speak to media at 3 p.m.

Biskupski writes in part:

“Recently my wife Betty and I have been faced with a serious and complex family situation that requires our attention. As parents we have and will always put the needs of our children first. With that as our compass we have made a decision for our family which will require an all hands-on deck approach. As this is a private issue involving our children that is all I want to say on the matter, and I appreciate your respect of our privacy. For this reason, I have come to the difficult decision to withdraw from the 2019 Salt Lake City mayor’s race.”

