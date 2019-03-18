Professional maids share their 3-step process for Spring cleaning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joran Raby and Tracy Burrows from Maid 4 Utah stopped by to share the following information:

1. Why Spring Clean?

We tend to stay indoors during the winter and between staying inside, winter, & The holidays - chances are you have some dejunking and dirt to get rid of. Also spring is known for allergies so by doing a full cleaning we are reducing the contribution we would have to those allergies by getting rid of any dust and dirt already lingering in the home. Plus it makes you happy!

2. What is the best way to go about spring cleaning?

One task, one area and one day at a time! We have a free printable on our website at maid4utah.com that tell you what to focus on for that day. First thing you will want to do is prep! Get your products and get dejunked, it is harder to clean when things are unorganized and cluttered! Second thing you are going to want to do is go and get the basics done in every room like dusting, vents, lights, baseboards, floors, carpet, etc. Third thing is honing in on a specific room and all the details within that room, which is shown on the checklist.

