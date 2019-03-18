Plantable greeting cards are the gift that keeps on growing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cute greeting cards are a dime a dozen, but what about a card that keeps on giving...and growing?

I once found a pack of "plantable seed cards" from a specialty store and it cost more than I was comfortable paying. But I never forgot how cool they looked, and how neat it would be to see a card get a second life as a bunch of flowers!

So instead of splurging, I am trying my hand at DIY-ing them. Here's my recipe for plantable seed cards:

Ingredients

Paper towels

Packet of seeds

Water soluble glue (so it dissolves when the card is planted)

Piece of regular paper, cut into a rectangle

Instructions

Double up two sheets of paper towels, and cut into a heart shape, leaving one part connected (so it stays together in at least one area when you pull the sheets apart)

On the inside of the paper towel "card," take a Q-tip and apply glue to several areas, then drop seeds on the glue.

Sandwich and glue the paper towel sides together, containing all the seeds.

Let dry completely.

Print this free download (that I found on JaMonkey.com), and tape your finished seed card to the heart on the printed card.

Now enjoy seeing the delight on the face of your seed card recipient, and feel satisfied knowing you are helping the environment at the same time!