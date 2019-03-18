× One killed in industrial accident at Warner Trucking in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead after an industrial accident at Warner Trucking in West Valley City Monday afternoon.

Roxeanne Vainuku, a public information officer for West Valley City Police, confirmed one person was killed in the incident, which occurred at Warner Trucking near 2290 South 5370 West.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 1:40 p.m.

Police stated an adult male was offloading materials from a truck when the materials fell and pinned him, causing fatal injuries. Police have responded and OSHA has been notified of the death.

No further details were immediately available and the identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.