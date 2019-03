The 2019 Mountain West Conference Tournament champion Utah State Aggies will be heading to Columbus, Ohio, as a No. 8 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament.

The Aggies will face No. 9 Washington in the first round of the Midwest region.

This marks the Aggies’ 21st tournament appearance and first since 2011.

The winner of the matchup on Friday will face the winner of No. 1 North Carolina against No. 16 Iona on Sunday.