Utah Highway Patrol troopers make 22 arrests Saturday as DUI blitz continues

SALT LAKE CITY – UHP troopers said they made 22 arrests during a DUI blitz Saturday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol announced they will be adding 75 new enforcement shifts over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

UHP tweeted Sunday morning that troopers made 22 arrests on Saturday night alone, and will release a full report for the entire weekend Monday morning.

Troopers said if you plan on drinking over the weekend to call an Uber or Lyft, assign a designated driver, or choose to party at home.

Last year troopers made more than 1,800 traffic stops and 38 DUI arrests during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.