Police determine 2 people suspected of robbery in West Jordan are not connected, search for suspect continues

UPDATE: After investigation police have determined the two people that were taken into custody for a gas station robbery in West Jordan are not connected.

West Jordan Police Sgt. Dan Roberts said police initially thought the two people were connected because they were acting suspiciously in a vehicle similar to the one the suspect left the scene in.

Sgt. Roberts said it is unclear if the two people are connected in a robbery that also occurred Sunday morning in Sandy.

Police are continuing to investigate and search for the suspect.

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Sandy police have taken into custody two people allegedly involved in an armed robbery in West Jordan Sunday morning.

Sgt. Dan Roberts with the West Jordan Police Department said the incident happened at approximately 7:50 a.m. at Murphy Express Gas Station on 3853 W. Campus View Drive in West Jordan.

Roberts says a white man in his 20s wearing dark clothing entered the gas station with a handgun.

After the man allegedly robbed the gas station he left in a gold-colored Nissan.

Later Sunday morning police in Sandy apprehended the suspect along with a woman who may also be involved, according to Roberts.

The two people are accused of robbing a location in Sandy earlier Sunday morning as well.

Fox 13 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.