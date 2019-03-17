Complete stranger drives woman to hospital to be with 14 year old daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- Jamie Reid would never let her kids go to the hospital alone, but when 14-year-old Sierra went into diabetic shock, that’s exactly what Reid was faced with—leaving Sierra alone.

“A paramedic came and picked her up and brought her to McKay-Dee Hospital,” Reid said.

Almost instantly, Reid was told Sierra needed to be LifeFlighted to Primary Children's Hospital.

Reid has a disability and couldn’t take the flight.

Unable to driver herself, Reid said the Mckay-Dee Hospital offered to get her an Uber ride.

“The only thing you want to think of is, 'I need to get up there, she needs me and I need to be up there,'” Reid said.

The Uber wait was 45 minutes, Reid said she began feeling desperate when Mary Goodwin approached her.

Goodwin was listening to Reid trying to work things out over the phone while she was in the lobby.

“I would be more than happy to take her down so that she could be with her daughter,” Goodwin said. “I didn’t even think twice, we just did it.”

The two made the drive down to Primary Children’s together and Reid and Sierra were reunited.

“I was in shock that a complete stranger that did not know me would offer to take me all that way,” Reid said.