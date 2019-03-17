Explosion and fire levels cabin in the Timber Lakes area of Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – There was an explosion and fire at a cabin in the Timber Lakes area of Wasatch County Sunday.

Janet Carson, a PIO with the Wasatch County Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the cabin on Cottonwood Lane around 1:15 p.m.

The department’s Facebook page posted an update at 2:45 p.m. indicating no one was in the cabin and there were no injuries.

It said the explosion sent debris flying at least 200 feet from the cabin.

The post contained photos showing the cabin had been destroyed.

Investigators will determine what caused the explosion and fire.

Just one month ago, a woman was seriously injured after entering a cabin in the Timber Lakes. Four of her children were waiting in the car and were not inured.

