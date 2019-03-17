3 Questions with Bob Evans: Donny Osmond talks about being the peacock on ‘The Masked Singer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- After recording, touring, television, radio, Broadway, the movies and now a long run in Las Vegas, there isn't a lot Donny Osmond hasn't done in more than 50 years in show business.

He's at a point in his career where he says it's time to have a little fun, perhaps break some new ground and try some new things.

Enter "The Masked Singer," the hit TV show on Fox 13.

When he was approached, he wasn't sure at first, but then he could see Fox was dead serious.

As the Peacock, he wowed the audiences and the judges and nearly won the whole thing.

Donny Osmond sat down with Bob Evans who asked him 3 Questions.

How did you feel about losing to T-Pain? How did they manage the audiences? How did you obtain the rights to perform 'The Greatest Show?'

The full interview with Donny Osmond can be seen below:

