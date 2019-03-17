× 13-year-old Iowa boy falls to his death while free climbing at Snow Canyon State Park

SNOW CANYON STATE PARK, Utah — A 13-year-old boy fell to his death while free climbing in Snow Canyon State Park Sunday.

Eugene Swalberg, a spokesperson for Utah State Parks, said the boy was in the area known as Pioneer Names and fell sometime between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m.

Swalberg said the boy was vacationing in Utah from Iowa and was with his mother and two siblings.

The boy was free climbing, which means he was climbing without specialized equipment including a rope or helmet.

“He was from out of state with his family, just out visiting the area and he just you know wanted to go climb and just an unfortunate accident that happened,” Lt. Regan Wilson with Utah State Parks said. “It’s a tragic accident. Our hearts go out to the family, the people he was with.”

No one witnessed the boy fall, and he was pronounced dead at the scene Swalberg said.

He was climbing in a popular area just south of where Mormon pioneer names are etched into the stone.

Park Rangers encourage climbing with others, hopefully climbers with experience who can monitor novice climbers.

Snow Canyon State Park is located about ten miles north and west of St. George.