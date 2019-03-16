Structure fire at old Kennecott building in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — A fire burned Saturday evening at the old Kennecott Building in Magna.

An emergency dispatcher confirmed the fire in the area of 8400 West and 3291 South in Magna.

Crews from Unified Fire Authority and West Valley City Fire Departments, among others, are responded to the fire which was first reported around 6 p.m.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the Intermountain Medical Center camera in Murray.

