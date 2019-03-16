Structure fire at old Kennecott building in Magna

Posted 6:36 pm, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, March 16, 2019

Fire at old Kennecott Building in Magna. Courtesy: Kimberly Petroni.

 

MAGNA, Utah — A fire burned Saturday evening at the old Kennecott Building in Magna.

An emergency dispatcher confirmed the fire in the area of 8400 West and 3291 South in Magna.

Crews from Unified Fire Authority and West Valley City Fire Departments, among others, are responded to the fire which was first reported around 6 p.m.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the Intermountain Medical Center camera in Murray.

Fox 13 has a crew on scene and will update this story as new details become available.

 

 

