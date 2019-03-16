× Boy Scouts hope to gather 21 million meals for Utah Food Bank

SALT LAKE CITY — The Boy Scouts of America teamed up with the Utah Food Bank Saturday for the 33rd annual “Scouting for Food Event.”

The goal was to collect enough food to prepare 21 million meals.

Boy Scouts across Utah left bags on porches and asked that they be filled with nutritious non-perishable food donations.

They gathered up the bags Saturday morning.

“It’s just really cool to see the food brought in cause it’s gonna be sent to people that don’t have this kind of food all the time,” Boy Scout, Dallin Starr said. “So it’s just really cool that way.”

Added fellow scout, Mitchell Sorensen, “I like doing nice things because it makes me feel good I guess.”

The food is needed at the Utah Food Bank because donations from the holiday season are beginning to run out.

If you missed the Boy Scout food drive, you can still donate canned and non-perishable food items.

Here’s a list of the drop off locations.