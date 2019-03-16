After chase through two counties with speeds over 110 mph, SUV crashes in ditch in Delta

DELTA, Utah — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Delta, Utah Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase through rural Juab and Millard Counties.

Around 6:50 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol officer was dispatched to the junction of SR 6 and SR 36 south and west of Eureka on a report of a hit and run crash.

According to a probable cause statement, UHP Officer Devan Biggs was westbound on SR 6 looking for a Black 2016 Ford Explorer, when the suspect vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed.

Biggs gave chase with lights and siren, but the suspect driver would not stop. Speeds ranged from 90 mph to over 110 mph. The vehicle was swerving all over the road, and several oncoming vehicles were forced to drive off the road to avoid a crash.

The UHP terminated the pursuit just outside of Delta and Millard County Sheriff’s Deputies followed the vehicle through Delta.

It finally crashed into a ditch in the area of 400 South 700 East.

The driver revved the engine and tried getting out of the ditch, before surrendering to police.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Christian Donald Harmon.

Investigators contacted the owner of the Ford Explorer, who said it had been stolen from an auto body shop in Tooele.

Harmon was taken to the Juab County jail in Nephi where he was booked on suspicion of reckless driving, failure to stop at the command of police, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle as well as DUI and driving on a denied license.