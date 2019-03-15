× Utah Jazz’s Dante Exum out ‘indefinitely’ due to partially torn patellar tendon

SALT LAKE CITY — Dante Exum is out indefinitely after suffering a partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee, the Utah Jazz announced Friday.

According to a press release from the team, Exum underwent an MRI Friday.

That scan revealed the tear and the team states Exum “will continue to seek opinions on how to best treat the injury.”

The guard has appeared in 42 games this season with one start. He has averaged 6.9 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds, the press release states. This is his fourth season in the NBA.