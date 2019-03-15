× Students in Utah and around the world prepare to walk out for climate change protest

SALT LAKE CITY — High school students all over the world, including in Utah, will walk out Friday in a protest to call attention to the issue of climate change.

“They realize they must equally rise up and speak for themselves because the grown-ups have failed miserably at protecting their future,” said Cherise Udell, Founder of Utah Moms for Clean Air, in a news release.

In Utah County, students from Mountain View, Timpview, Timpanogos, Orem and Skyridge high schools plan to host a Youth Climate Strike on the steps of the Provo Historic Courthouse Friday. Brigham Young University students are also set to participate.

“This strike is important to us because we are the future generation who has to bear the burden of inaction if our current government doesn’t do anything to address the damage humans are causing to the earth and the atmosphere. We especially want to focus on local issues, such Utah’s air pollution problem and the growing struggle with algal blooms in Utah lake, but we also want to see action taken on a national and even global scale,” wrote Jeniel Zimmerman, a Mountain View High School student and one of the organizers of Friday’s event.

Students from around the state will also protest at the Utah State Capitol Friday.

