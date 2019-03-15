Local scouts will be in your neighborhood this weekend collecting food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President & CEO, joined The PLACE to talk about this year's Scouting For Food on March 16.

The Utah Food Bank and its partner agencies across the state are working with the Boy Scouts of America to fight hunger. And, you can help! Leave any bag or box filled with non-perishable food items on your doorstep by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. Scouts will be going door-to-door to collect the food donations.

All the donations will then be delivered to Utah Food Bank, regional food banks, and emergency pantries statewide. This effort has provided the equivalent of more than 19 million meals since it began, and this year scouts hope to hit the 21 million meal mark. To put that in perspective, if each household in Utah donated two cans of food, they would reach their goal.

The food drive comes at a critical time when supplies at Utah Food Bank and food pantries are beginning to thin following the holiday season.

Most needed food items include beef stew, chili, peanut butter, boxed meals, canned meats and canned fruits.

For more information please visit: utahfoodbank.org/scouting.