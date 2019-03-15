Ladies Spa Night in Salt Lake City raises thousands to fight child sex trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Hundreds of women got a little self-indulgent to save lives, receiving as many spa services as they can for a $50 donation at the 3rd Annual Ladies Spa Night.

Four hundred women took to the Leonardo Museum in Salt Lake City Friday night for three floors worth of beauty centers offering up unlimited spa services for just three hours.

For just $50, women made a mad dash to the different floors, trying to squeeze in as many manicures/pedicures, massages, essential oils, haircuts, hair styles, and makeovers as they could.

“Manicures and massages are the top two priorities, and then whatever else we have time for,” said Alyssa Gum as she enjoyed a manicure.

“Probably a pedicure, summer’s coming up soon,” Gum laughed.

But this night full of self-indulgence, is all about giving back.

“It’s all for raising money to help save kids’ lives,” said Amy Hunter, Ladies Spa Night event coordinator.

All of the proceeds will be donated, split evenly between Nurturing Nations and Operation Underground Railroad; non-profits that help to fight child sex trafficking.

“There are so many kids, so many people that are experiencing extreme, awful, awful things by being sold into slavery, by being sex trafficked,” Hunter said.

“It’s overwhelming, but what Nurturing Nations and OUR are doing is saving, even if they are only saving one child, it’s worth it,” Hunter added.

Giving ladies a good reason, to have a good time.

“It’s something that’s fun for people contributing to it and that it’s supporting such a great cause,” Gum said.

Organizers said last year, between the ticket sales and silent auction, Ladies Spa Night raised more than $34,000. This year they hope to raise even more.