Here’s a great buttercream icing recipe for cake decorating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carisa Brisk owns Carisa's Cake Company, and specializes in one-of-a-kind desserts. She's known for wedding cakes, birthday cakes, sandwich cookies and cinnamon rolls.

Everything Carisa creates is made-to-order and baked from scratch with high quality ingredients.

She joined us to demonstrate how to make a buttercream palette painted cake, and shared a good buttercream recipe that has the right consistency to decorate.

Buttercream Recipe for Palette Painting

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups powdered sugar, sifted (If consistency is too loose, add more powdered sugar)

Dash of salt

2 tablespoons milk

3 drops food coloring, or as needed (optional)

Directions

Cream room temperature butter with a hand mixer, the paddle attachment of a stand mixer, or a wooden spoon until smooth and fluffy. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar until fully incorporated. Beat in vanilla extract.Pour in milk and beat for an additional 3-4 minutes. Add food coloring, if using, and beat for thirty seconds until smooth or until desired color is reached.

Recipe Adapted from Allrecipes.com.

Carisa also announced a new dessert food truck coming this spring to Provo! You can find more at carisascakecompany.com.