Here’s a great buttercream icing recipe for cake decorating

Carisa Brisk owns Carisa's Cake Company, and specializes in one-of-a-kind desserts. She's known for wedding cakes, birthday cakes, sandwich cookies and cinnamon rolls.
Everything Carisa creates is made-to-order and baked from scratch with high quality ingredients.
She joined us to demonstrate how to make a buttercream palette painted cake, and shared a good buttercream recipe that has the right consistency to decorate.
Buttercream Recipe for Palette Painting
Ingredients
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups powdered sugar, sifted (If consistency is too loose, add more powdered sugar)
Dash of salt
2 tablespoons milk
3 drops food coloring, or as needed (optional)
Directions
Cream room temperature butter with a hand mixer, the paddle attachment of a stand mixer, or a wooden spoon until smooth and fluffy. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar until fully incorporated. Beat in vanilla extract.Pour in milk and beat for an additional 3-4 minutes. Add food coloring, if using, and beat for thirty seconds until smooth or until desired color is reached.
Recipe Adapted from Allrecipes.com.
Carisa also announced a new dessert food truck coming this spring to Provo! You can find more at carisascakecompany.com.