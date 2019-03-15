‘Gone, But Not Forgotten’ – Retired Clinton Police K-9 ‘Mojo’ dies

CLINTON, Utah — Police in Clinton are saying their goodbyes to “Mojo” a retired K-9 who served with Clinton Police for many years.

“He was an amazing K9 that loved his job,” a Facebook post from the police department said.

Mojo began his police career with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office as a dual-purpose patrol K-9, the post said, and Clinton Police recruited him for drug detection duty.

“Since Mojo’s retirement in 2018 he has had the great privilege of being part of Officer Fowers loving family where he was spoiled and loved,” the post said.

