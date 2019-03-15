Gluten- and dairy-free Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Megan Lavin's child was diagnosed with a rare disease and more than 30 allergies, and that's when she decided she was going to make it a learning journey for both of them.

She started a blog focusing on recipes for limited diets and food allergies, and is here today sharing one of her favorites.

INSTANT POT GLUTEN & DAIRY FREE CHICKEN CACCIATORE

A thick and hearty meal that comes together in a flash thanks to the instant pot. Start with frozen chicken breasts (no need to thaw!) and end up with a saucy Chicken Cacciatore that`s gluten and dairy free for a weeknight meal that makes enough not just for one meal, but a freezer meal as well! This recipe is free of the top allergens, too: wheat, dairy, egg, soy, peanut and tree nuts with a meat-free version as well!

PREP TIME

5 minutes

COOK TIME

28 minutes

TOTAL TIME

33 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 frozen chicken breasts*

generous salt and pepper to taste

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 celery rib, diced

1 large red pepper, diced

4 oz sliced fresh mushrooms**

1 can (28 ounces) oregano and basil tomatoes, undrained

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

1 cup red cooking wine

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 Tablespoon capers, drained

2 boxes of Modern Table Penne

Fresh basil, if desired

INSTRUCTIONS

In the bottom of your instant pot, place the olive oil. Place the frozen chicken breasts on top and generously season with salt and pepper.

Place all of the other ingredients on top of the chicken breasts, except the pasta.

Close the lid and move the valve to "seal".

Make sure the instant pot is set to "high" pressure.

Hit the "manual" button and use the plus and minus buttons until you reach 28 minutes.

When there's only 15 minutes left on the cooking time, start cooking your pasta. Follow the box directions. Drain and set aside.

After the cooking time is over on the instant pot, move the valve to "release" to quickly release the steam (also known as a quick release.)

Take the chicken out and shred. Return the chicken to the pot and stir.

Taste and adjust salt and pepper as needed.

Ladle the chicken and sauce over the cooked penne.

Garnish with fresh basil, if so desired.

Freeze the leftover sauce separately (without pasta) for an easy meal at a later date as this makes tons!

NOTES

*If you do not have frozen chicken breasts, and would rather use fresh, follow all of the same directions, only changing the cooking time on the instant pot from 28 to 15 minutes.

*If you would like a meatless version, this is easy to do since it's already full of veggies and has a delicious sauce all on its own. Simply double the amount of mushrooms from 4 oz to 8 oz.

Find more from Megan by visiting her blog.