Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A car caught fire on I-15 in southern Salt Lake County Friday.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports it happened near 14600 S, near milepost 288 in the Bluffdale area.

The incident forced officials to close two lanes of travel and the scene is expected to be cleared by 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.