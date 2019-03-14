US women’s soccer unveils 2019 World Cup jerseys

Posted 3:29 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:38PM, March 14, 2019

The U.S. women’s national team unveiled its jerseys for the 2019 World Cup, which will take place June 7 through July 7 in France and can be seen live on Fox 13.

Alex Morgan in the 2019 World Cup jerseys for the women’s national team. (Courtesy: Nike)

The home jersey, which is primarily white with red and blue trim, will be paired with white shorts and socks for the tournament.

The shirt features three stars above the crest to show the team’s three World Cup titles (1991, 1999, 2015) and has all 50 states printed in gray on the back.

All 50 states line the back of each jersey, representing a national backing of the team. (Courtesy: Nike)

The road jersey is red with a stars and stripe graphic print and will be paired with red shorts and blue socks.

San Jose, CA – November 12, 2017: The USWNT defeats Canada 3-1 in an international friendly at Avaya Stadium.

The 2019 road jersey for the Women’s World Cup. (Courtesy: Nike)

The jerseys were designed with the 1999 team, which won the World Cup 20 years in Pasadena, California, in mind.

The U.S. will kickoff the tournament on June 11 against Thailand in its opening group-stage match. The month-long tournament can been seen on Fox 13, beginning June 7.

