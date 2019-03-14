Two Cheese Beef Pasta

12 oz. pasta, any shape
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 lb. ground beef
1/2 large white onion
2 garlic cloves
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes
1 (15 oz.) can diced tomatoes
2 cups cheddar cheese
1/4 cup black olives, sliced
1 cup fresh parmesan cheese, shredded
3 tablespoons dried chives
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.
In a soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add oil. Cook beef, onion and garlic with garlic powder, red chili flakes, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes or until beef is browned and onion and garlic are softened. (Note: While cooking, break up the beef.) Drain grease.
In the same pan over medium high heat, add tomatoes, cheddar cheese and olives. Continuously stir for 2-3 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted. Garnish with chives. Serve immediately.
Sponsor:Utah Beef Council