Two Cheese Beef Pasta

12 oz. pasta, any shape

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 large white onion

2 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes

1 (15 oz.) can diced tomatoes

2 cups cheddar cheese

1/4 cup black olives, sliced

1 cup fresh parmesan cheese, shredded

3 tablespoons dried chives

Salt and Pepper, to taste

 

 

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

 

In a soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add oil. Cook beef, onion and garlic with garlic powder, red chili flakes, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes or until beef is browned and onion and garlic are softened. (Note: While cooking, break up the beef.) Drain grease.

 

In the same pan over medium high heat, add tomatoes, cheddar cheese and olives. Continuously stir for 2-3 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted. Garnish with chives. Serve immediately.

Sponsor:Utah Beef Council

