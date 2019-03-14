Spring wedding trends with Utah Bride & Groom Magazine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive editor of Utah Bride & Groom Magazine, Val Rasmussen, stopped by to share the latest trends for Spring weddings by showing us the "unexpected" ways to impress your guests! You can find more suggestions in the 2019 print issue that's on newsstands now.

Ceremony sites: Outdoor weather is unpredictable until the end of June.

o Expected: inside ballroom

o Unexpected: under a clear-sided tent, a warehouse space, an art gallery or museum.

Bridal Showers: With so many small parties leading up to wedding day, make those just as memorable as the big event.

o Expected: silly games at a friend's home

o Unexpected: bridal brunch with champagne ping pong at a small-party venue

Fashion: The gown can propel the theme of the whole wedding and these gowns are smokin'.

o Expected: cap sleeves or strapless with a bolero to keep warm

o Unexpected: long sleeves with illusion and high necklines

Color palette: Tulips and lilacs scream spring, but this year, we have our eyes on a new color combo.

o Expected: pastels and bulbs

o Unexpected: black and white

Cuisine: Sharing a meal as a joined family is one of the most intimate experiences, so why not make it unique.

o Expected: sugary-sweet dessert or donut bars

o Unexpected: Raw bars with oysters, sushi, microgreen salads or small bites featuring sweet and savory combinations

Find out more by visiting Utahbrideandgroom.com or following them on social media @utahbridemag.