SLC Foodie’s fave quick service restaurants

Chase from SLC Foodie stopped by to show us his favorite quick-service stops that may not be on your radar yet!

Here's what he says about each:

Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers - Murray

Say hello to Alabama style "chicken fingers", I put it in parentheses because these are unlike any chicken finger you have had. Fried is amazing but what totally caught me off was how tasty the grilled is!! Pair this with there special sauce and you have some good chicken!

Caffe Zero Pizza - Cottonwood Heights

It's all about the dough and sauce! I didn't understand this comment until now. I found a restaurant that does pizza like they did hundreds of years ago. They hand toss the dough right in front of you, using recipes that date over 100 years ago. What you are seeing is the Zero pizza; tomatoes, Zero pizza sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, prosciutto, kulen, and gorgonzola. All on top of this pizza crust that I could eat plain!

Santo Taco - Salt Lake City

I kept hearing about this spot and for me it was a little out of my way, BUT after my first visit I'll gladly go out of my way! Authentic street tacos with flavor that jumps out the in house made corn tortilla! First visit you have to try the Al Pastor, Carne Asada, and Cabeza (beef head). I know what you are thinking beef head? The flavor that comes out of this meat is amazing! Beyond the amazing flavor the price point is perfect most tacos are $2 each.

