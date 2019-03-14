× Salt Lake Argosy University campus closed

SALT LAKE CITY – The U.S. Department of Education announced the Argosy University campus in Draper has been permanently closed following a lawsuit involving the school’s owner, Dream Center Education Holdings, and a denial from the department to change the school’s status from for-profit to non-profit.

The Draper campus is one of 20 Argosy University locations that closed on March 8, along with five Art Institute locations.

DCEH applied to give its Argosy locations non-profit status with the Department of Education on Feb. 27, 2019, but was denied due to failure to meet financial standards.

The letter gave DCEH until March 11 to dispute the findings but officials representing the court-appointed receiver for DCEH requested schools be shut down on March 6 and officials said they stopped offering classes on March 8.

DCEH posted a page with a list of potential transfer locations for students here, and students can go here for information regarding transfers, diploma requests and financial and tax questions.