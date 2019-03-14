One dead, three injured in crash near Monticello

(Courtesy: Utah DPS)

MONTICELLO, Utah – A crash between Moab and Monticello on state Route 191 killed one woman and sent three others to the hospital Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a black sedan with Colorado plates lost control and slid into a northbound sedan with Utah plates.

All four occupants were transported to the San Juan Hospital in Monticello; Christine Sours, age 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado, was then flown to a hospital in Grand Junction but died from her injuries.

