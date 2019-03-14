New class helps women get their Concealed Carry permit while getting comfortable around firearms

Instagram influencer coach Maddy Mink is passionate about women getting comfortable with firearms. She says that women should get to know what kind of firearm THEY feel good about - what size, type and color - not just what their husband picked out for them.
So she is teaming up with instructor Bryan, co-owner of The Armory to teach an upcoming class that not only teaches women gun safety, but also earns them their Concealed Carry permit.
Here's the link to register: http://bit.ly/womanconcealcarry.