Man missing in Canyonlands National Park

MOAB, Utah – A 33-year-old Ph.D. student was reported missing Thursday morning at Canyonlands National Park.

Jonathon Hogue was reported hiking in the Green River overlook area of the Island in the Sky district at the national park between March 10 and 14.

Hogue is known for hiking long distances, sometimes off-trail, and scrambling.

He is listed as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound Caucasian male with blue eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on his bicep that says "Ninja Penguin."

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Investigations Service Branch of the National Park Service at 888-653-0009 or contact the ISB here.