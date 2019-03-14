Make this Guiness Beef & Potato Stew for St. Paddy’s Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The following article is written by Ruthie Knudsen of CookingwithRuthie.com.

Hi! It's Ruthie here!! I just recently spent 7 weeks in Europe on, quite frankly, the adventure of a lifetime...I was traveling solo (except for when Madeliene met me in Hamburg, Germany), exploring cities and cuisines, walking through chapter after chapter in history, AND completely falling in love with every moment! If you`d like to catch all the highlights they're over on our Cooking with Ruthie Instagram timeline!

When you get the chance to spend time in Dublin, Ireland be sure go see the Guinness Storehouse it`s an experience you simply can not miss! Whether or not you`d enjoy the perfect pint of Guinness that comes with every ticket- they`ve put together an extraordinary self-guided tour. It`s filled with some history of Ireland, the journey of the company, and learning to pour the 'perfect pint' at the Guinness Academy is super awesome too!

Recipe: Guinness Beef and Potato Stew

Guinness Beef Stew is a winter must-try plus highlights from my trip to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland!

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 1 hr

Total Time: 1 hr 20 mins

Course: Main

Servings: 8

Author: Ruthie A Knudsen

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups onions finely chopped

1 1/2 pound beef or veal stew meat or combination

2 tablespoons paprika

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon rosemary finely chopped

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

8 cups beef broth

2 cups carrots

4 cups potatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ cup water

1 1/2 cups Guinness stout beer (12 oz.)

2 leaves bay leaf

1/2 cup parsley chopped

Instructions

In a large casserole pan or stock pot heat oil and add onions frying until almost caramelized until golden brown.

Add the meat and brown on all sides.

Add the paprika, tomato paste, vinegar, garlic, thyme, and rosemary.

Take off heat and stir well; put back on stove, add bay leafs, Guinness stout beer, and beef broth.

Bring to a simmer, partially covered, for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until the meat is almost tender.

Add the potatoes, carrots, and continue cooking until they are softened. approx 8-10 minutes.

In a small mixing bowl, mix cornstarch and water to create a smooth paste.

Add to the soup and simmer for another 10 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Finish with chopped parsley and serve with french bread and a Guinness beer.