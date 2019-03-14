2.7-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Utah near Nevada border

Posted 8:23 am, March 14, 2019

Earthquakes

SOUTHERN UTAH — A small earthquake struck in southern Utah near the Nevada border Thursday morning.

The US Geological Survey’s Seismograph Station at University of Utah indicates the 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck about 7:44 a.m. about 8 miles southwest of Enterprise at a depth of about 4.3 miles.

Enterprise is a small town located about 40 miles northwest of St. George.

Earthquakes of this size do not generally cause injuries or significant damage.

