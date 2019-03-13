Woman Crush Wednesday: Utah Film Commissioner Virginia Pearce

Every Wednesday in March, during Women's History Month, we are featuring an inspiring Utah woman.

This week's Woman Crush Wednesday highlights Virginia Pearce, the Utah Film Commissioner in charge of bringing dollars into our economy through film.

A Utah native, Virginia loved to ski and attend Sundance Film Festival. After getting a journalism degree and working all over the country, she became the managing director of Sundance Institute, where she worked for 13 years before taking over as director of the Utah Film Commission.

We found out the brave steps she took to land this career, and how she is inspiring others in the film industry with her progressive perspective.

Find more at film.utah.gov.

