Winter storm Wednesday catches drivers, snow plow drivers off guard

SALT LAKE CITY — The commute for thousands on Wednesday morning surprised a lot of drivers and accident numbers proved that, with Utah Highway Patrol reporting over 135 accidents as of 4 p.m.

“We were told by weather experts that there may not be any road snow. Fortunately, we made the right precautions and came out and had plenty of troopers come out and work this morning,” said Sgt. Nick Street with Utah Highway Patrol.

Street said that troopers saw dozens of slide-offs and fender benders on Utah highways. Utah Department of Transportation did the best they could with the storm. UDOT spokesman John Gleason tells Fox13 that the snow made it very difficult for the plows.

“I think many of us are over these conditions, we’re over the snow, we’re ready for spring. Just wait and I think this weekend we’re going to see sixty degrees,” Gleason said.

The storm continues to fall over parts of northern Utah and is expected to fall through the rest of the evening.

Utah Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down, back off from other drivers and make sure your vehicle is in condition to handle storm conditions.

“People just aren’t taking care of their equipment like they need to. Bald tires are still a factor out there…you’re way behind the power curve if you have bald tires,” Sgt. Street said.