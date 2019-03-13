West Valley City Police looking for missing and endangered man

Posted 9:12 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31PM, March 13, 2019

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered.

Richard Orme was last seen leaving West Valley in a red Chevy Tahoe to go to a doctor’s appointment in Draper.

Police said Orme never made it to his appointment and he does not have his medication with him.

Orme was last seen wearing a jean jacket, checkered shirt and jeans.

Call 80-840-4000 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

 

 

