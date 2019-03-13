Wellness Wednesday: Talk to your pediatrician about your child’s mental health

We’re really good at helping our kids when they’re hurt or not feeling well, but we need to be just as good at helping them when they hurt emotionally. When you go to the pediatrician, talk about your child’s mental health. It’s as important as physical health, and just as good of a reason to make an appointment with your pediatrician. It’s early intervention that can make a big difference down the road.
