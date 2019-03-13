Wasatch Co. Search and Rescue locates father and son from Texas

Posted 9:04 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:36PM, March 13, 2019

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office have located a San Antonio, Texas father and son who disappeared while snowmobiling Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pair rented snowmobiles and were dropped off at the Lake Creek trailhead at 9 a.m. They were reported missing around 5:20 p.m.

Crews located the father first.

“The 55 year old has been found alive and is reportedly being treated for hypothermia,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Another update from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s 20-year-old son had been found alive and well.

