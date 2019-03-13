× Two charged with federal crimes in purchase of gun used to kill U. student Lauren McCluskey

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday charges two Utah residents with federal law violations involving the purchase of the gun used to kill University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey last year.

The indictment alleges Sarah Emily Lady, 24, of Mapleton, and Nathan Daniel Vogel, 21, of Millcreek made false and fictitious statements to deceive a gun dealer while purchasing the handgun that Melvin Rowland used to fatally shoot McCluskey.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Lady is accused of falsely answering “yes” when asked whether she was the actual buyer of a Beretta PX4 Storm .40-caliber handgun, knowing that Vogel was the one actually buying the gun.

” A straw purchase happens when someone lies on an ATF form to purchase a firearm for an individual who is prohibited from owning a gun or an individual who does not want to wait for the completion of a background check. Lying on federal forms to purchase a firearm for someone is illegal,” the news release said.

The indictment alleges Lady and Vogel made false statements on an ATF form in order to circumvent a background check for Vogel, who had been “generally discharged” from the Army and feared that he could not purchase the weapon without a delay, according to the news release.

A background check on Lady took about 10 minutes and she was allowed to purchase the firearm and ammunition, which she then gave to Vogel, the indictment alleges.

“The handgun was purchased from a federal firearms dealer in Salt Lake City on Sept. 8, 2018. The firearm remained in the possession of one of the defendants until Oct. 17, 2018, when he loaned it to an acquaintance, identified in the indictment as M.S.R. Five days later, Melvin Rowland used the Beretta to kill University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey,” the news release said.

Lady was arrested Tuesday and had an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon, where she pleaded not guilty. She is scheduled for a three-day jury trial beginning May 20. In the meantime, Lady is on supervised release and is prohibited from having any contact with Vogel or possessing a firearm.

An arrest warrant for Vogel is pending.

“The maximum potential penalty for a false statement during the acquisition of a firearm is 10 years in federal prison. The conspiracy could has a potential five-year sentence,” the news release said.