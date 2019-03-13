Slow moving storm snarling Wednesday morning commutes in Utah, more snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- A slow-moving storm his hitting Utah Wednesday morning, and more snow is expected Wednesday night.

The brunt of the storm will strike central Utah, but areas in the Salt Lake valley will see a few inches of snow during the day with more coming Wednesday night.

The snow has contributed to several incidents and is slowing traffic in many areas, and the snow will likely affect the evening commute as well.

There are no reports of school closures, but several districts—including Granite and Jordan School District—are reporting delays on bus routes and says tardies will be excused.

The I-15 corridor and Salt Lake and Tooele counties should see between 2 and 6 inches by Thursday morning.

Southern and central Utah mountains could see 10 to 20 inches in that same time frame, while the Cottonwoods could see 12 to 24 inches.

Northern Utah mountains may see 4 to 12 inches and southwest Wyoming can expect 5 to 15 inches.

Temperatures will be cold and strong, gusty winds will continue Wednesday before dying down early Thursday.

Winter weather and high wind advisories have been issued for several counties in Utah. Click here for the most recent information on weather watches and warnings.

Warmer, drier weather is expected by the end of the week.

