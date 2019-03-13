Shrimp Tacos recipe by Cancun Cafe

Posted 2:44 pm, March 13, 2019, by

Alain Mendez, owner of Cancun Cafe, joined us with a recipe for Shrimp Tacos.

Pico de Gallo 
6 Roma tomatoes
Half a onion ( medium onion)
Cilantro
1/4 tsp. black pepper
2 limes
Salt to taste

Shrimp Tacos
24 shrimp
Marinate shrimp the day before with
5 limes
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
2 garlic ears chopped fine
Cook on medium heat
Warm two corn tortillas a little bit of tartar sauce and cabbage or lettuce
Add shrimp and finish off with pico de gallo

For more information please visit: cancuncafeslc.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.