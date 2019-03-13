Shrimp Tacos recipe by Cancun Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alain Mendez, owner of Cancun Cafe, joined us with a recipe for Shrimp Tacos.

Pico de Gallo

6 Roma tomatoes

Half a onion ( medium onion)

Cilantro

1/4 tsp. black pepper

2 limes

Salt to taste

Shrimp Tacos

24 shrimp

Marinate shrimp the day before with

5 limes

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

2 garlic ears chopped fine

Cook on medium heat

Warm two corn tortillas a little bit of tartar sauce and cabbage or lettuce

Add shrimp and finish off with pico de gallo

For more information please visit: cancuncafeslc.com.