Shrimp Tacos recipe by Cancun Cafe

Alain Mendez, owner of Cancun Cafe, joined us with a recipe for Shrimp Tacos.
Pico de Gallo
6 Roma tomatoes
Half a onion ( medium onion)
Cilantro
1/4 tsp. black pepper
2 limes
Salt to taste
Shrimp Tacos
24 shrimp
Marinate shrimp the day before with
5 limes
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
2 garlic ears chopped fine
Cook on medium heat
Warm two corn tortillas a little bit of tartar sauce and cabbage or lettuce
Add shrimp and finish off with pico de gallo
