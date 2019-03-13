× Moab Police increase presence at area schools after boys say they fought off abduction attempt

MOAB, Utah — Police in Moab have increased their presence at area schools after two boys reported an abduction attempt.

According to a press release from the Moab City Police Department, officers responded to Grand County High School, 439 South 100 East, around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find two 12-year-old boys and their parents and said both boys were visibly distraught but gave officers statements describing an abduction attempt.

The boys told police they were walking on a road that leads from the middle school toward the high school when a white or gray van pulled up to them.

They said a tall white man wearing black gloves got out of the van and offered to let them play video games if they got into the van.

When the boys declined, they said another man—described only as having had white gloves on—grabbed one boy by the wrist and tried to pull him into the vehicle.

“The boys fought the men off and then ran to the high school, where they met with one of the parents and explained what had happened,” the press release states.

The department states they saturated the area with officers but did not locate the vehicle. There is an increased police presence at all area schools as the search for the van continues Wednesday.

The boys told police the vehicle was a “minivan or transit-style van” with Idaho license plates. The van had damage to the front right headlight and to the quarter panel. The driver is described only as a female.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the release states.