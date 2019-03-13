Many Utahns ready for spring as more snow hits the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are putting up with another winter storm, but most aren’t shocked by this latest dumping of snow.

“I just always figure it will snow up until June, then I don’t get disappointed,” said Salt Lake City resident Lenore Gerber.

“I expect this type of weather because this is what it [spring] brings. You see the warm weather and you see the cold,” said Moses Moreno.

Others believe this winter has been more powerful than others.

"I am ready for winter to be over. I'm looking forward to spring," said David Spendlove of Salt Lake City.

While he may be ready for warmer temperatures, he understands the benefits of the constant parade of storms in a region that so badly needed to put a dent in its drought.

“Have I shoveled more snow? Yes,” Spendlove said. “ But that’s ok. I’d just as soon have the water.”