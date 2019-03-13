Fry sauce and more! Celebrate foods that are native to Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is National Nutrition Month. The campaign is celebrated each year to focus attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

March 13 is National Registered Dietitian Day (RDN) -- because they are the experts to help us all eat wisely!

Utah RDNs love Utah foods! They are having some fun promoting "Elevated Eating" to remind people that all foods fit and having joy in eating is a vital part of health. We don't need to draw lines between good and bad foods. It's all about moderation and noticing how our individual body responds to food and giving it good self-care as well as pleasing the taste buds.

Misty Kay, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist joined us with some Utah Native foods like fry sauce, honey, scones, Bear Lake shakes, collegiate ice cream and more. She also shared a classic Utah pie recipe (because Pi Day is tomorrow) from The Daily Meal.

You can find more at EatRightUtah.org - click on "Find a Dietitian".

.

Rhubarb Cherry Pie

Recipe By:Annabelle Magee

"Delicious! Fresh or frozen rhubarb may be used."

Ingredients

• 2 cups chopped rhubarb

• 1 (21 ounce) can cherry pie filling

• 3/4 cup white sugar

• 2 1/2 teaspoons quick-cooking tapioca

• 1 recipe Pastry for double-crust pie (9 inches)

• 1 tablespoon white sugar

Directions

1. Combine the rhubarb, cherry pie filling, sugar, and tapioca in a large bowl. Let stand for 15 minutes.

2. Pour filling into unbaked pie shell, and cover with pie crust. Brush top with milk, and sprinkle on sugar.

3. Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes.