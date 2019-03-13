Deal struck in the Utah State Legislature to dump 3.2 beer for slightly heavier brews

SALT LAKE CITY — A deal has been struck in the Utah State Legislature to dump 3.2 beer for heavier brews.

A substitute bill would raise the alcohol content from 3.2 to 4.0% alcohol-by-weight. It’s less than the 4.8% ABW the Senate sponsor originally wanted, but it is believed to get through the House, which has opposed changes.

It would also create a task force to study whether to go to higher alcohol content, but beer makers would abandon efforts for a potential ballot initiative in 2020.

As FOX 13 has reported, other states have abandoned 3.2 beer for heavier brews, leading to declining product on grocery and convenience store shelves.

Utah would be alone in the nation with 4.0 beer. Minnesota still sells 3.2, but has private liquor stores that sell heavier brews. Kansas is moving to 4.8 in April.

