Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with Irish dancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Harp Irish Dance Company is getting people into the Irish spirit for St. Patrick's day, performing throughout Utah this week at care centers, elementary schools and libraries.

You can go see them at the 41st Annual Salt Lake City St. Patrick's Day Parade which begins at 10am. Following the parade, they'll be performing at Siamsa, Salt Lake's Celtic festival at the Gallivan Center at 1:30 pm.

The dance company offers classes for preschoolers through adults all year long. They love class locations in American Fork, Midway and Payson.

For more information call 801-376-3924 or visit: harpirishdance.com.